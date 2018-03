× Dean Richards says he was very pleased with the Oscars this year

Bill and Harry Teinowitz (in for Wendy Snyder) are joined by their pal, Dean Richards. They talk about their favorite moments from the 2018 Oscars. Dean also shares his review and thoughts for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’, and ‘The Leisure Seekers’.

