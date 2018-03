× Comedic Genius Gilbert Gottfried

The hilarious Gilbert Gottfried joins Bill and Harry Teinowitz in the studio. He talks about his career, how he learned the difference between funny and not funny, his documentary, his life as a comedian and family man, and much more.



