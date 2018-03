× Bill and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 3.8.18

Today’s guests include the always funny Gilbert Gottfried and Dean Richards. Wendy has the day off, so it’s up to Harry Teinowitz to save the day. Bill and Harry cruise right through the show today. They talked about International Women’s Day, ‘The Bachelor’, rude celebrities, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.