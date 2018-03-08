× Bill and Harry Bonus Hour 3.8.18

Today on the bonus hour, Bill is here and Wendy has the day off, so Harry Teinowitz takes her spot for the day. Harry talks to Bill about overcoming his battle with alcohol addiction and the importance of giving back to the community during his ongoing sobriety. They also talk about their love for good ole music.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.