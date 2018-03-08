× Are you a producer or a consumer? | The Big Payoff

In early January, Rachel and Suzanne made a startling discovery: their friend Rob English, a super cool, frontiersman of culture and fashion, casually let it drop he made a pledge to stop shopping In 2018. He will not buy anything that isn’t essential – no clothes, no home goods, no accessories. What started out as a behavioral experiment has turned into a soul searching exercise to find a different measure of his creativity. Uh oh. That sounded like a challenge. So they took it…for Q1, at least.

Rob joins Rachel and Suzanne on this episode to tell them about his pledge, and the surprising discoveries he is making along the way. They compare the (agonizing) withdrawal experience…