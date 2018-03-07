× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/7/18: Terry Disapproves of Steel Tariff, Population Cap, & International Women’s Day

Terry Savage is not happy about the steel tariff, so she sat down with Steve Bertrand to release some steam by talking through why this could hurt more than help, and also share some tips for filing taxes this year. Steve LeVine wrote about the global population and the possibility of there being a cap, while Emilia DiMenco is looking towards International Women’s Day tomorrow and providing the business world a much needed resource through the Women’s Business Development Center.