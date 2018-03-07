× WGN Radio Theatre’s Lisa Wolf: Louie Anderson Interview

WGN Radio Theatre’s Lisa Wolf interviews iconic comedian Louie Anderson prior to his upcoming show at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on March 11. Louie talks about how he first started in comedy as a dare, his debut on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and how his Emmy Award-winning role of Christine Baskets is inspired by his own mom. He explains that he has a new respect for women and says “I wish I would have been so much nicer to my mom…I wish I would have cherished her more.”