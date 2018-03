× Washington Post Economic Reporter Heather Long: “It’s been a hot and cold relationship between Donald Trump and Gary Cohn”

Washington Post Economic Reporter Heather Long lists the reasons why former Economic Aide Gary Cohn resigned from the White House. Those reasons include that President Trump did not take Cohn’s advice on trade when announcing tariffs on steel and aluminum. Plus, she reveals how much a big company like Ford will lose when these tariffs are put into place.