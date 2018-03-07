Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Top Five@5(3/7/18): Sarah Sanders dodges, O.J. Simpson confesses?, and Stormy Daniels sues

Posted 8:02 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05AM, March 8, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 7th, 2018:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplays the impact of President Trump’s tariff announcement, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels addresses a lawsuit he filed against President Trump, new tape of O.J. Simpson talking about the night Nicole Brown-Simpson died is released ahead of the Fox special- “The Lost Confession?,” the final episode of Tom Brady’s “Tom v.s. Time” features Brady lamenting about losing the Super Bowl, and Oprah talks running for president with Stephen Colbert.

