Top Five@5(3/7/18): Sarah Sanders dodges, O.J. Simpson confesses?, and Stormy Daniels sues
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 7th, 2018:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplays the impact of President Trump’s tariff announcement, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels addresses a lawsuit he filed against President Trump, new tape of O.J. Simpson talking about the night Nicole Brown-Simpson died is released ahead of the Fox special- “The Lost Confession?,” the final episode of Tom Brady’s “Tom v.s. Time” features Brady lamenting about losing the Super Bowl, and Oprah talks running for president with Stephen Colbert.
