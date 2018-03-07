× Top Five@5(3/7/18): Sarah Sanders dodges, O.J. Simpson confesses?, and Stormy Daniels sues

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 7th, 2018:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplays the impact of President Trump’s tariff announcement, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels addresses a lawsuit he filed against President Trump, new tape of O.J. Simpson talking about the night Nicole Brown-Simpson died is released ahead of the Fox special- “The Lost Confession?,” the final episode of Tom Brady’s “Tom v.s. Time” features Brady lamenting about losing the Super Bowl, and Oprah talks running for president with Stephen Colbert.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3476439/3476439_2018-03-07-204839.64kmono.mp?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

