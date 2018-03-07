× The South Side Irish Parade will honor the life and legacy of beloved boxing legend Martin McGarry

Theresa McGarry Lakawitch and Morgan McGarry of the Martin McGarry family, one of the 2018 South Side Irish Parade honorees, join Justin to talk about their late father being honored at the upcoming South Side Irish Parade, their favorite memories of the parade, what it means to them to represent their family at this parade, the disease that took the life of their father, the lessons they have taken form their dad, what they miss about their father now that he’s gone and the immense impact that their father had on the community.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio