The Opening Bell 3/7/18: Matching Your Portfolio to Your Ideologies

The social and cultural world has changed substantially in the last year, and the business world is adapting as well. Steve discussed the impact of the #MeToo movement with Ellen Kossek (Professor of Management at the Krannert School of Management) to preview the Breaking Bias Conference on March 21st and how the business world is responding. The corporate world is also feeling the impact of the social concerns of guns in society, and Jon Hale (Head of Sustainable Research at Morningstar) told Steve about the growing trend of divesting from companies that don’t fit investor’s ideologies.