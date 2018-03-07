× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.07.18: The Bachelor shocks, Easter brunch, going cashless, the last straw for Gary Cohn

John kicks off the show with a review of The Bachelor Season 22 finale, during which the Bachelor proposes and then rescinds his proposal to his first choice. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells you to start thinking about your Easter plans. John, Steve and Lou Manfredini weigh the benefits in banking with cashless payments. And, Washington Post Economic Reporter Heather Long describes the last straw on the camel’s back that led to the resignation of Economic Adviser Gary Cohn from the White House.