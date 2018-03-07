× The Download’s Swap Meet: “The market has skyrocketed for mom jeans”

It’s time for the Swap Meet! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff! And tonight we have a special guest! Joy Williams aka Jeans with Joy joins the fun to talk about vintage clothing. Do you still have your Levi’s from high school in your closet? What about those classic 1980’s Guess jeans? Want to know where you can find a vintage pair of Z. Cavaricci’s? You have the questions and Greg (and Joy) has (have) the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!

