× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-7-18

We have an incredible Hump Day edition of The Download! On tonight’s show, The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig chats about the top local political stories making news this week, Justin introduces you to the Martin McGarry Family, the 2018 South Side Irish Parade honorees, award-winning author Beth Finke makes a return visit to tell us about teaching seniors to tell their life story, Joey Cranford talks about the new Chicago Magic Lounge and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

