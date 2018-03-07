× The Carry Out 3-7-18: “I don’t even know how to stay awake with all this Stormy Daniels news because it’s so boring. Wake me up when we start talking about tariffs again”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the sprint towards the 2018 Primary Election, Stormy Daniels suing President Trump, Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios facing more scrutiny, FBI using paid informants from Best Buy’s Geek Squad to flag child pornography, the Chicago Bulls getting a”tanking” warning, the DePaul Lady Blue Demons heading to the NCAA tournament, NFL players hitting the free agency market, Matt Forte retiring as a Bear, spring training baseball continuing to roll on and the LOOP changing formats to Christian music under new owners.

