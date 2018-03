× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.07.18: Oh hey there Pretty Woman

Dean Richards hosted the Steve Cochran Show today and we had the great Bryan Adams and director Jerry Mitchell in studio to talk about their incredible musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical. Karen Conti also stopped by to talk about the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against the President. We talked with the GM of Thalia Hall about the Lord of the Rings dinner they are having on March 20th.