× Sports Central, 03.07.18: Cubs, Hawks and White Sox

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell fills in for Adam Hoge, who is in Arizona covering the White Sox. Kevin kicks off the show talking about the Cubs’ hot start to Spring Training. He then talks to Chris Boden, who hosts the Blackhawks Pre and Postgame shows for WGN Radio. Later on, Adam dials in from Camelback Ranch to give an update on the White Sox.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.