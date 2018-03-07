See singer and songwriter A.J. Croce at City Winery
Singer and songwriter A.J. Croce drops by the Allstate showcase to see Bill and Wendy. A.J. is the son of beloved American folk and rock singer-songwriter Jim Croce. In this interview, A.J. talks about his father’s music, defines the genre roots rock, and much more.
A.J. Croce will perform tonight at City Winery at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $28, $32 and $35. To purchase tickets, visit www.citywinery.com/chicago.
