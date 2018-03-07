× Roe Conn Full Show (3/7/18): Former Ambassador to Canada talks tariffs, ex-CIA Bob Baer looks at spy games, and more

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, March 7th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at why Democrat candidate for governor Dan Biss hosted an event with the controversial band “Pussy Riot,” former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman analyzes how President Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel will impact US-Canadian relations, Tom Skilling looks back at his time in Milwaukee working with a sock puppet, attorney Mike Monico breaks down adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit alleging President Trump never signed a non-disclosure agreement- thus nullifying the agreement, the Top Five@5 features White House Press Secretary ducking questions about the president’s connection to Storym Daniels, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard reports chaos in the White House, one of the most regarded C.I.A. officers in history- Bob Baer weighs in on a report out of London of a former Russian spy being targetd for assasination, and the Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Migty Art Players present an ode to personnel turnover at the White House: “Trump: Sending Staffers Back.”

