Mike Milosh of Rhye: “The music is truly a representation of the pace that I’m on in life”

Posted 9:00 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:01PM, March 7, 2018

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Milosh of Rhye performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Coachella)

Canadian musician Mike Milosh, frontman for the R&B project Rhye, joins Justin to talk about his memories of coming to Chicago, what it’s like spending a lot of time on the road, the evolution of his music since Rhye’s debut, his relationship with pace, the importance of collaboration, the latest Rhye record, “Blood” and his show tomorrow night at Thalia Hall.

