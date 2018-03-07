× Mike Milosh of Rhye: “The music is truly a representation of the pace that I’m on in life”

Canadian musician Mike Milosh, frontman for the R&B project Rhye, joins Justin to talk about his memories of coming to Chicago, what it’s like spending a lot of time on the road, the evolution of his music since Rhye’s debut, his relationship with pace, the importance of collaboration, the latest Rhye record, “Blood” and his show tomorrow night at Thalia Hall.

