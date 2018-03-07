× League of Legends: Patch 8.5 & NA LCS Breakdown

Two weeks ago League of Legends released patch 8.4; this patch consisted of a major weapons over haul. Today League of Legends releases patch 8.5. Inven Global E-sports Analyst, James Hong breaks down what patch 8.4 was meant to accomplish and what we can expect with patch 8.5. Character nerfs are discussed, such as why Azir, has been nerfed in the last three patches. James also explains what the NA LCS is and the teams involved.

