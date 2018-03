× Kevin Powell on Spring Training, March Madness and A Football Helmet / Chip & Dip Tray

Our own Kevin Powell talks about his experiences at Sox and Cubs’ Spring Training, his thoughts on the NCAA Tournament and his football helmet / chip & dip tray.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)