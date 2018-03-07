× Is Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios facing a serious challenge from Fritz Kaegi?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig joins Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the hotly contested and controversial Cook County Assessor’s race between Joe Berrios and Frederick ‘Fritz’ Kaegi, the race between Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin and his challenger Brandon Johnson and Ed Burke being the longest serving alderman in Chicago history.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio