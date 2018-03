× Guth and Huppke on Politics: Worst. Energy. Ever

On this edition of Guth and Huppke on Politics, hosts Amy Guth and Rex Huppke updates us on the heartbreaking story of a mother and child seeking asylum in the U.S. They also discuss Trump’s tweet that insists the White House is only full of great energy, not chaos. That tweet, however, was just the start of the day. From Kellyanne Conway violating the Hatch Act to Stormy Daniels’s Lawsuit Against Trump, Amy and Rex talk about it all.