Celebrate Chicago’s storied history of magic at the new Chicago Magic Lounge

Joey Cranford, co-owner of the new Chicago Magic Lounge in Andersonville, joins Justin to talk about the impetus for having a theater dedicated to magic in Chicago, where his interest in magic comes from, the incredible history of magic in Chicago, the challenges involved in creating this lounge and the different types of magic you will see at the Chicago Magic Lounge.

