× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.7.18: Ice cream is the best

Today’s guests include Dr. John Duffy and singer/songwriter A.J. Croce. Bill and Wendy talk about last night’s graphic mix-up between her and Steve Dahl on ABC 7; ice cream; Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback to Trump’s Oscar-ratings slam; and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.