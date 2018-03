× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.7.18: Nursery rhymes are not just for babies!

It’s the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, which means anything can happen. On today’s show, Bill and Wendy talk about Gilbert Gottfried, family vacations, nursery rhymes, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.