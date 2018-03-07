× Award-winning author Beth Finke is teaching seniors to write out loud

Award-winning author, teacher, journalistand NPR commentator Beth Finke joins Justin to discuss her work teaching people how to write their memoir. Beth talks about why she decided to teach a memoir writing class, how her students have to read their words and how that is different from just writing them, the challenge of drawing out the stories from her students and her upcoming event at UIC. Beth is joined by one of her students Bob Eisenberg who tells us about why he chose to take Beth’s class, the challenge of writing his story and his life growing up on Maxwell Street.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio