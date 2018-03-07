× A Stroll Down Radio Memory Lane with ‘The Loop’, “Get Behind The Vest” Fundraiser, Bring Back “You’re Welcome”, and Insulting Words From The Past! | Brian Noonan Full Show (March 6th)

Tonight Brian is in for Patti as we take a Stroll Down Radio Memory Lane with Rick Kaempfer who used to be a producer at Chicago’s legendary Loop Radio station which has been recently been sold. Then, Joe Aurelio of Aurelio’s Pizza jumps on air to discuss the “Get Behind The Vest” Fundraiser which supports Chicago Police. All this and so much more!