× 10th Annual Peace of Earth Film Fesival: “Film has been on the vanguard of change forever”

Dave Hoekstra visits with Nick Angotti, of the Peace on Earth Film Festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend, March 9-11, at the Davis Theater (4614 N. Lincoln Ave). He talks about how his backgrounds in acting and religious studies have informed his work with the festival, and the mission of raising awareness of peace, non violence and social issues in America and internationally. They’re also joined by Noah Schultz, subject of one of the featured documentaries, Perception: From Prison to Purpose.