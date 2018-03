× “With Rob Rousseau, David Bixenspan” Episode 62, November 1, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

New month, new feuds.

An interview with Vice Sports’ Rob Rousseau. Read his piece, “WWE is Whitewashing The Ultimate Warrior’s Bigoted Past.”

An interview with Deadspin’s David Bixenspan. Read his Deadspin pieces.

Visit the iTunes feed to find all 32 WrestleMania examination podcasts.