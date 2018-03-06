× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/6/18: Chicago’s Flat Wage Growth, Amazon Bank…? & The Steel Tariff

Steve is back on the horse, and he kicked off the show like he does every Tuesday with Jon Najarian to discuss the impact that White House Chief Economic Advisor had on the markets today, Andrew Chamberlain recapped the monthly wage growth with Chicago staying flat, Liz Hoffman explained the involvement Amazon is having with banks, and Veronique de Rugy told Steve about the real impact of the steel tariff on the economy.