× “WCW World War 3” Episode 60, September 22, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

This weekend has two Pay-Per-Views, WCW World War 3 – nWo Takeover and No Mercy!

Visit the iTunes feed to find all 32 WrestleMania examination podcasts.