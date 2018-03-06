× “The study of food…tells us everything about overselves.” Archaeologist Farrell Monaco on making ancient civilizations’ recipes

On her blog, Tavola Mediterranea, archaeologist Farrell Monaco explores food-related history by recreating recipes from ancient civilizations.

Learn how food can tell us so much about society, the good/bad/weird recipes she’s experienced and the workshops/classes she offers in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

