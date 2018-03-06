× The Special Olympics, Non Smokers Allowed Extra Vacation Days, Choosing Your College Roommate, and Eating Muskrat…yay or nay? | Brian Noonan Full Show (March 5th)

Tonight Brian Noonan is in for Patti! We start the show off by speaking to Michael Benavente (Special Olympics Manager for the Chicago Park District) about their recent groundbreaking of the “Eternal Flame of Hope” and the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics. Then, should non-smokers be allowed extra vacation days? And how do you feel about being able to CHOOSE your college dorm mate? Will this help or hinder your college experience. And finally, would you eat a muskrat? Well, they are the hottest food item in certain parts of America. All this and more!