The Opening Bell 3/6/18: Changing The Male Dominated Finance Industry

Adapting a small family business to the e-commerce world can be difficult, but Colavita Olive Oil is a shining example of successfully navigating the digital realm. Steve chatted with Giovanni Colavita (CEO of Colavita USA) about his early jump into Hello Fresh meal kits, and his product’s demanding presence on Amazon. Patricia Cutilletta (Executive Director & Financial Advisor at The Cutilletta Group part of Morgan Stanley) then provided insight into the male dominated finance industry and how things should change in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp Movements.