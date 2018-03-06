× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.06.18: There is no collusion, “West Wing” and pennies in Illinois, the Trumps, United Airlines lottery

John gives you all the instances of Trump aides reporting that there is no collusion, and why the now-former aide Sam Nunberg initially defied a subpoena by Special Counsel Mueller. Then, John plays quotes from “West Wing,” of which an old episode describes why Illinois was the only state pennies were accepted in the toll machines. Steve and John judge the temperature of Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship, following an ominous video, and some self-deprecating gridiron jokes. Finally, John wonders why United Airlines originally thought the idea of a lottery reward system was a good one.