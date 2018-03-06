× The Carry Out 3-5-18: “The Loyola Ramblers get a week off before selection Sunday where they will ultimately be disrespected with a low seed”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg making the media rounds this afternoon, Jeanne Ives criticizing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, former Download guests Gary Oldman and Jordan Peele winning Oscars, Amazon announcing they are looking into their own checking accounts, a rogue (and now fired) Open Table employee creating fake reservations for a competitor, the Loyola Ramblers going to the NCAA Tournament, the Bulls taking on the Celtics, rumors about Bears free agents heating up, Yu Darvish throwing his first game for the Cubs tomorrow, Yoan Moncada having a nice spring training and United Airlines pressing the pause button on a lottery for bonuses program.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio