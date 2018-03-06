× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Say goodbye to corded vacuums

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talk about the tech company Dyson. They have just announced that they are going cordless with vacuums, starting with the Cyclone V10. Bridget also shares some good news about Pizza Hut. They are getting into the tech world as well, and you will never believe what they’ve got up their sleeves…or should we say shoes?

