× Steve Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Ellie H.

Ellie H. is our awesome Kid of the Week. Ellie’s a senior New Trier High School and she’s talented soprano in church youth choir. She’s smart, kind, graceful and loving. Since preschool, Ellie has been helping kids with special needs. For several years, she has been on the board of “Enriching Lives Through Service”, which raises funds and organizes after school activities for special needs kids.

She volunteers with Special Olympics, spends her free periods at school tutoring and socializing with disabled kids, and also assists them in gym class. She has recruited many friends to join her. She’s a member of the NT High 5 choir, volunteers at Just Harvest Soup Kitchen, to prep/serve the Chicago homeless.

She’s an active volunteer at church, offering babysitting at Sunday school teaching. Her senior project involves volunteering at Little Steps pediatric therapy program. She balances all this with good grades and school musicals. She is a gift to this community. Way to go Ellie!