× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.06.18: Girls are the future

What a girl power show! We kicked off with an the great Ana Belaval and then an awesome Kid of the Week, Ellie. Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman and local crane operator Laura Asher. Also, sisters, Holly and Heidi stop by to talk abbot the yoga studio that they own. There were also a few more antics as to be expected when Pete McMurray is in charge.