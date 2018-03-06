× Sports Central, 03.06.18: NFL Franchise Tag and Another Mock Draft

Adam Hoge starts the show with the breaking news about the Bears deciding not to use the franchise tag on cornerback, Kyle Fuller. Adam also breaks down his latest mock draft, where he has the Bears taking Iowa’s Josh Jackson with the 8th overall pick. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell sits in as a co-host, and they bring in The Athletics’s Kevin Fishbain to get some more insight into the NFL offseason.

