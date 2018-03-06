× Soul man Cicero Blake turns 80

Dave Hoekstra welcomes Chicago blues and soul legend Cicero Blake, who’s celebrating his 80th birthday with a fundraiser and tribute at Touch of the Past in Bellwood, on March 8th. Blake remembers branching out into Southern soul after an early love of country music, breaking into the Chicago blues club circuit and bringing a new sound to the North Side, running with Otis Clay, and more.

They talk with Yvette Warren of the Artie ‘Bluesboy’ White Youth Scholarship Foundation, which is putting on the event, about the foundation’s mission of muic education and exposure to R&B roots. Music historian Bill Dahl and Garland Floyd of the Chicago Blues HOF also join the show to talk about about Blake’s place on the frontline of his community and in local music history.