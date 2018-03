× Local sisters changing lives with Bikram yoga and Inferno Pilates

Sisters, Heidi Bernover and Holly McGregor, stopped by the studio to talk about their Glenview business, Fuel: Mind to Body. It’s Bikram yoga and Inferno Pilates community where participants are encouraged to ignite something new and be their best. Holly and Heidi have built a warm, welcoming family at their studio where people feel comfortable to work on becoming their best selves.