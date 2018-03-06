× Chase Atlantic | Australian Nocturnal Rock Animals Are Here To Make You Groove [HOB Chicago – March 12th]

On this episode of Sound Sessions, Michael calls up Christian Anthony from the beat-heavy, slow-jam, nocturnal rock animals – Chase Atlantic. These Aussies are making a mark with their latest album, Chase Atlantic and will be bringing their sound to Chicago’s House of Blues on March 12th.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann