Blackhawks grant a big wish

by Scott King

Scott King

There was a big picture moment for the Blackhawks on Tuesday following the team’s morning skate before they took on the Colorado Avalanche.

In wake of a troubling season for the NHL’s former gold standard, the Hawks did what they do best. They made a kid’s day who needed it more than any player or fan.

It was 12-year-old Mason Berg’s wish to skate with the Blackhawks. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Chicago Blackhawks organization, he got that and a whole lot more.

Mason, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was immediately greeted on the United Center ice by Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz, with the entire team skating up to greet their special guest right behind them.

Jonathan Toews pushed Mason’s wheel chair around the Madhouse ice and even dropped the gloves with the youngster in a spirited, yet very playful, scrap.

“A kid like him puts it all in perspective for us.” Toews said. “We feel like we’ve been battling upstream for a while, so it’s nice to have him out there and just see the smile that’s on his face and how excited he is to be out there.”

For Mason and his family, the welcome party from the Hawks won’t soon be forgotten.

“It was great,” Mason’s father Dan Callahan said. “We watch the games all the time together. He does nothing but play video games with the Blackhawks on them and he watches them all the time on TV. To be around these guys and these guys were so great just to accept him and bring him out and do what they [did] with him, I can’t thank everybody in this organization enough, it was awesome.”

Fightin’ Jonny Toews

Toews’ [fake] fight with Mason was his second in three days. The Blackhawks captain answered the bell against the Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler on Sunday.

“I don’t know if you can really say there’s a better one or a worse one, Toews said of his last official scrap.

“I guess the situation was the right one for myself. And obviously with Kesler [it’s] been a long time coming where he’s been trying to instigate a lot, so I think for myself personally, the timing was right to try and stand up and do something there.”

