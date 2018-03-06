Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Vancouver Canucks center Ryan Kesler stare each other down in the first period Friday, Dec. 20, 2013 at the United Center. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune)
Blackhawks Crazy: West Coast Trip and a Brawling Captain
Chris Boden and Scott King break down the Hawks’ three-game West Coast road trip where the team was outscored 16-10. The guys also discuss captain Jonathan Toews dropping the gloves for just the seventh time in his career. Later on, Chris and Scott talk about the Blackhawks granting a big wish.