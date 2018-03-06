× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.6.18: Farewell To The Loop

Bill and Wendy kick off this Tuesday with a bit of good/bad news. The good news? Steve Bertrand is back from Mexico! The bad news…Chicago rock station WLUP-FM 97.9, “The Loop,” is going far far away. Bill and Wendy share their favorite “Loop” memories. They also get into a little bit of tech news with Bridget Carey.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.