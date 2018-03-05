× World of Wheels 2018 with Larry Way

Larry Way joins Dane “On The Road” to preview the 56th event coming soon to Rosement. Hear about cars, exhibits, and stars making this year the biggest W.O.W. in history with WWE stars, TV Legends like Bo Duke, General Lee and NASCAR superstars like Dale Earnhardt Jr. Add in well over 600 amazing cars and a collection straight from the hit “The Fast and the Furious” movie series…and the Donald E. Stephens Center March 9 – 11 is THE place to be! Visit www.WorldofWheels.net for information on tickets, celebrities and exhibitions.