× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/5/18: Lowering Phone Stress, “Lendr Business Series”, & Airbnb’s Chicago Impact

Jon Hansen kicked off the week by chatting with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis of Chicago Inno to look at the way Chicago’s startup community is growing and how to lower stress with your phone. Tim Roach updated Jon on the latest from Lendr and his “Lendr Business Series”, while Ben Breit detailed Airbnb’s impact on the economy in Chicago.